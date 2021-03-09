Pluton Price Hits $6.49 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Pluton has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for $6.49 or 0.00011995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $5.53 million and $502,721.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00057277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00788169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

