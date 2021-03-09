PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Bought by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 288.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMVP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,803,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,875,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $35.10 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

