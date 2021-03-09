POA (POA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.32 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. POA has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,362,619 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
