POA Trading 35.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. POA has a total market cap of $19.13 million and $922,516.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,336,835 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
