Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack Sells 8,048 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. 1,048,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $137.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

