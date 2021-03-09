Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Polaris stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,113. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Polaris by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
