Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Polaris stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,113. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Polaris by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

