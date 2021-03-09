Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $2,258,436.96 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PII traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. 1,048,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $137.68. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

