Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $2,258,436.96 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PII traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. 1,048,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $137.68. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
