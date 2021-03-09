Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Sells $1,435,850.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PII traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $137.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $24,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

