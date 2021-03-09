Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Sells $1,435,850.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PII traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $137.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $24,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
