PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.39. 3,459,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,524,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.