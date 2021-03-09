Polis Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Polis token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $16,527.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polis has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00048178 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

