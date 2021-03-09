Polkadot 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $37.51 or 0.00069465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $34.45 billion and approximately $2.72 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.00506844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.03 or 0.00522262 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.84 or 0.00503400 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,054,180,336 coins and its circulating supply is 918,354,994 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

