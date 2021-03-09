Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

