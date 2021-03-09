Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises approximately 2.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.13% of Popular worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $69.23 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

