PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 1,037.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 651.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00060149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.00366363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.44 or 0.99682152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,149,719,551 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

