Populous Market Cap Tops $145.29 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $145.29 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00005001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.56 or 0.00779999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

