POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.76

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $69.08, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,318 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,333 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

