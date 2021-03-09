Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) rose 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 790,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 406,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $628.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,281,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,473,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,218,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,987,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.