PotCoin (POT) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $21,443.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,243.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.08 or 0.03366468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00371411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.72 or 0.00995003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.63 or 0.00412273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00347215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00249707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00022555 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,860,226 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.