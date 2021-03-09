Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.