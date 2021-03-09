Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading Up 16% This Week

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00008013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $868,177.56 and approximately $3,758.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.00510442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00077720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00525539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076894 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

