PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Up 5.2%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 153,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 279,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

PWFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The stock has a market cap of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,106,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PowerFleet by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

