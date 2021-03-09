PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. PQ Group updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PQG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. 7,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,717. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

PQG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Earnings History for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

