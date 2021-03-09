PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. PQ Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PQG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. 7,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,717. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

PQG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

