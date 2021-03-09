PQ Group (PQG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PQ Group (NYSE: PQG) recently:

3/8/2021 – PQ Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – PQ Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

3/2/2021 – PQ Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – PQ Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get PQ Group Holdings Inc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.