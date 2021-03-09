PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.94

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.94 and last traded at C$13.92, with a volume of 64003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

