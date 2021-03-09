Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 1,077,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,821,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

