Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.30. 263,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 992,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Precipio in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Precipio in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precipio in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

