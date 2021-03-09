President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.24 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 665,321 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £43.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.75.

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

