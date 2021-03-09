PressOne (PRS) One Day Volume Hits $5,219.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $5,219.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00779510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PRS is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

