Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

PBH traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. 19,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.