Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG opened at $10.11 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.