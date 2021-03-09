Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.08 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 274% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $224,493.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,408,587 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.