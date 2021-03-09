Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.76

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,651,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 522.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 500,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.