Project Pai Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $349,825.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,734,470,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,508,777,637 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

