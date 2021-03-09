Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428,391 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Prologis worth $135,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Prologis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 154,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 62,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

