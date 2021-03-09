Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,594 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Prologis worth $82,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Prologis by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.