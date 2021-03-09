Prometeus Price Reaches $14.43 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and $5.81 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $14.43 or 0.00026798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.21 or 0.00787784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030449 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

