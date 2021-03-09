Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Proofpoint worth $42,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.68.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

