Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director George A. Fisk Sells 2,000 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. 496,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $78.98.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.