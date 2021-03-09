Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report sales of $280.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $290.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

