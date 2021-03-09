Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.40). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 793,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 592.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

