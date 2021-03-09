Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Director Bruce Bennett Sells 13,302 Shares

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Director Bruce Bennett sold 13,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $223,606.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of Provident Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00.

Shares of PROV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,350. The company has a market cap of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PROV shares. Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

