Provoco Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,036.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Provoco Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $69,993.09 and approximately $2,036.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.75 or 0.00783983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.