Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 42,988 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

