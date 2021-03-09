Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,073 Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after buying an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,773,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $98.65. 9,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,460. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.