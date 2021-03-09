Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

