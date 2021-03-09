Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,565. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

