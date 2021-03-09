Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.