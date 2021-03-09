Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 15,250 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.96. 89,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,065,840. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

