Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.02. 73,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

