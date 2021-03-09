PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Position Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 234.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 585.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 807,275 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,947. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $156.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.05.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

